12 Years, $800 Million Later, Will 'Star Citizen' Finally Launch Or Reach $1 Billion Funding First?

Hyderabad: Cloud Imperium Games' controversial multiplayer space simulation game Star Citizen has now raised over $800 million (over Rs 6,800 crores) without a clear release date in sight, even 12 years after its original Kickstarter campaign. Star Citizen's previous major milestone arrived in May last year when the developer's crowdfunding tracker reported that it surpassed the $700 million mark via paid public alpha. This means it took Star Citizen just 11 months to raise a further $100 million. The pace of the funding suggests that it could become a first billion-dollar project, which isn't even complete.

To recall, Cloud Imperium Games' Star Citizen was eyeing a 2014 release. However, the launch window flew right past that and continued to fly as the developer's plans grew more ambitious with time. In 2013, the company released the "Hangar Module" to give players a taste of the project as it allowed them to explore the world of Star Citizen in a limited enclosed space.

While there is no clear sign of a version 1.0 release of the game, a comment from Cloud Imperium Games CEO Chris Roberts last year hinted that the project was near completion. He wrote that the development team was hard at work, heads down, driving towards the finish line. Roberts added that "after many hard years of work towards a goal many thought was impossible", the team was "on the cusp of" getting the game to its proverbial finish line.

Notably, Cloud Imperium Games is also working on a story driver, single-player spin-off called Squadron 42, which has a finish line in sight. It announced in October 2024 that the Star Citizen spin-off was on track for release sometime in 2026. Squadron 42 has a star-studded cast, which includes the likes of Mark Hamill, Andy Serkis, Gary Oldman, and Gillian Anderson.

As of writing, Cloud Imperium Games' funding tracker at robertsspaceindustries.com reports a funding of $802.33 million from $5.58 million players. The website also lists stretch goals and says that Star Citizen's scope is directly on the support provided by its backers, and the money pledged goes directly to the game's development.