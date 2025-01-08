ETV Bharat / technology

Incoming: Sriharikota's 100th Launch - A Historic Journey of ISRO's Satish Dhawan Space Centre

Hyderabad: The Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh is on the verge of a major milestone, nearing its 100th rocket launch. This achievement will place the Sriharikota Range (SHAR) among a prestigious group of spaceports from major countries that have also reached this milestone. The event will be celebrated with the launch of the NVS-02 satellite, carried by the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) from the space centre.

Location of Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC)

The Satish Dhawan Space Centre is India's primary spaceport, located on the spindle-shaped island of Sriharikota on the east coast of Andhra Pradesh, approximately 80 km north of Chennai. This island was selected in 1969 to establish a satellite launching station.

Situated off Sullurupeta -- a small town in Nellore district, Andhra Pradesh, on the national highway connecting Chennai and Kolkata -- Sriharikota is accessible by a 20-minute drive eastward on a road crossing the Pulicat Lake. The island covers about 43,360 acres (175 sq km) and has a 50 km coastline.

Establishment of Sriharikota Range (SHAR)

The Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC SHAR) originated in the 1960s when Dr Vikram A Sarabhai began space research in India. He aimed to apply advanced technologies to real-world problems. In 1969, a rocket launch station was established on a spindle-shaped island in Andhra Pradesh's Sri Potti Sriramulu Nellore district, located between the Pulicat Lake and the Bay of Bengal.

The centre became operational on October 9, 1971, with the launch of the small sounding rocket ‘Rohini-125’. Over time, the facilities expanded to meet ISRO's growing needs. On September 5, 2002, the space centre was renamed in honour of Prof Satish Dhawan, a former ISRO chairman.

The search for an ideal Satellite Launch Site found SHAR

The search for an ideal location to launch India's future satellites dates back to the 1960s when the country decided to develop satellites and their launch vehicles indigenously. This initiative was led by Vikram Sarabhai, the founder of the Indian space programme. Sarabhai instructed his colleague, EV Chitnis, to find a launch site on the east coast of India, according to the book "From Fishing Hamlet to Red Planet: India’s Space Journey", edited by former ISRO scientists.

In March 1968, Chitnis contacted Abid Hussain, the then Director of Industry for Andhra Pradesh, who assisted him in gathering information and preparing maps for potential sites, including Sriharikota.

In an interview cited in the book, Chitnis recalled that in August 1968, Vikram Sarabhai conducted a survey of Sriharikota. He mentioned that Sarabhai used The Hindu newspaper’s Dakota plane for this purpose. "You know those people had a plane. So we flew over on that and in October 1968 we acquired about 40,000 acres," Chitnis said.

Major reasons that made Sriharikota a Rocket Launch Site

Sriharikota, also known as SHAR, is an ideal spaceport for several reasons. It offers a favourable launch azimuth corridor for various missions, benefits from the Earth's rotation for eastward launches, is near the equator, and has a largely uninhabited area for safety. Let's take a detailed look at them: