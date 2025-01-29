ETV Bharat / technology

100 Missions In Next 5 Years? Why Not, Says ISRO

Sriharikota: ISRO may have taken 46 years to achieve the 100-mission milestone but the country's space agency is now confident of scoring the next century in a relatively quicker time--half a decade.

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman V Narayanan, who oversaw its 100th mission on Wednesday, the GSLV F-15/NVS-02 navigation satellite launch, exuded confidence the space agency could breach the 200-mark in five years.

Responding to a query whether it was possible to make 100 launches over the next 5 years, Narayanan replied in the affirmative.

"You are asking the right question. It is possible," he replied without elaborating.

Scripting history, ISRO has travelled from the era of rocket parts being transported on cycle and bullock cart, pictures that bring vivid memories, to catapulting into one of the world's premier space agencies that is now into commercial launches for foreign vendors. ISRO is part of an exclusive league which has forayed into the Moon and Sun.

Earlier on Wednesday, ISRO celebrated its 100th mission with the textbook launch of NVS-02, part of the NavIC constellation that would aid in terrestrial, aerial and maritime navigation and precision agriculture, among others, with the GSLV rocket injecting the payload in the desired orbit.

So far, ISRO has developed six generations of launch vehicles, with the first one taking shape under the guidance of Prof Satish Dhawan and with former President APJ Abdul Kalam as the project director, in 1979. It was SLV-3 E1/Rohini Technology payload.

46 years later, ISRO has lifted 548 satellites to orbits, 120 tonnes of payload including 23 tonnes of 433 foreign satellites while on its way to the 100th mission, Narayanan said.