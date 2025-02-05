Zulfikhar Ahmed Elected As Chairman Of Karnataka Haj Committee

Bengaluru: Zulfikhar Ahmed, also known as Tippu, has been unanimously elected as the new Chairman of the Karnataka Haj Committee. The election took place today at Bengaluru's Vikasa Soudha, under the supervision of Karnataka Minister for Housing and Minority Affairs, Zameer Ahmed Khan.

Expressing his gratitude, Zulfikhar thanked Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan. Taking about the responsibilities of his new role, Zulfikhar said, "I assure all committee members and leaders that I will perform my duties with utmost dedication and care." Zulfikhar acknowledged that the committee had received complaints in recent years, particularly regarding services for Haj pilgrims. "This year, we will ensure grievance-free services and do our best to serve the pilgrims," he added.

In his remarks, Zulfikhar also thanked key figures who supported his election, including MLC Abdul Jabbar and Shivajinagar MLA Rizwan Arshad. "I am grateful to them for their support, which led to a unanimous election without any votes against," he said. Looking ahead, Zulfikhar highlighted efforts to complete the construction of Haj Bhavan in Bengaluru, as well as in Belagavi and Bidar districts, to further improve the services provided to pilgrims.

The Karnataka State Haj Committee is an autonomous body under the Minorities Welfare Department of the Government of Karnataka. It functions under the Haj Committee Act 2002 and under the Ministry of Minority Affairs, Government of India, New Delhi, through the Haj Committee of India, Mumbai.