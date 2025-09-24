Zubeen Garg's Death: Let CID Or CBI Find Truth, If I’m Guilty, Punish Me, Says Sanjive Narain
Guwahati: Amid mounting public anger over the mysterious death of noted singer and Assam’s cultural icon Zubeen Garg in Singapore on September 19, businessman and media personality Sanjive Narain, whose name has surfaced in public discourse, broke his silence on Wednesday.
Addressing a press conference at his office, Narain strongly denied all allegations linking him to the tragic incident and called for an impartial investigation.
“Some people are spreading false narratives against me on social media. If I’m found guilty, I am ready to hang myself,” Narain said, asserting that he had no role in either organising the North East Festival or any party that Zubeen attended in Singapore.
Narain clarified that he travelled to Singapore on the morning of September 19, invited by festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta to launch a book on Bhupen Hazarika.
“All my travel and hotel expenses were borne by me. I was not involved in any organisational or logistical aspect of the event,” he said.
Refuting claims that he booked the yacht Zubeen boarded before drowning, Narain said, “I landed in Singapore only that morning and was unaware of Zubeen’s movements. I was informed about the incident during lunch, after which I rushed to the spot.”
Describing the moments following the tragedy, Narain said he witnessed Zubeen being administered CPR and insisted that his manager, Siddharth Sharma, be allowed to accompany him in the ambulance due to medical familiarity. “At 7:15 pm Singapore time, doctors declared Zubeen dead. I informed ministers back home and coordinated with the Indian High Commission,” he added.
Narain also revealed he was advised against attending Zubeen’s funeral due to public anger. “Despite being a close friend of 35 years, I couldn’t pay my last respects. That pain is immense,” he said.
Responding to being labelled a "non-Assamese" on social media, he stated, “I’ve produced over 50 Assamese films. If that doesn’t make me Assamese, please define what does.”
While refraining from speculating about conspiracy theories, Narain called for a thorough investigation. “Let CID or CBI find the truth. If I’m guilty, punish me. But don’t vilify me without evidence,” he added.