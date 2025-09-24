ETV Bharat / state

Zubeen Garg's Death: Let CID Or CBI Find Truth, If I’m Guilty, Punish Me, Says Sanjive Narain

Guwahati: Amid mounting public anger over the mysterious death of noted singer and Assam’s cultural icon Zubeen Garg in Singapore on September 19, businessman and media personality Sanjive Narain, whose name has surfaced in public discourse, broke his silence on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference at his office, Narain strongly denied all allegations linking him to the tragic incident and called for an impartial investigation.

“Some people are spreading false narratives against me on social media. If I’m found guilty, I am ready to hang myself,” Narain said, asserting that he had no role in either organising the North East Festival or any party that Zubeen attended in Singapore.

Narain clarified that he travelled to Singapore on the morning of September 19, invited by festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta to launch a book on Bhupen Hazarika.

“All my travel and hotel expenses were borne by me. I was not involved in any organisational or logistical aspect of the event,” he said.