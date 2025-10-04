ETV Bharat / state

Zubeen Garg Suspected To Have Been Poisoned: His Musician Tells SIT

Guwahati: The Assam SIT revealed that singer Zubeen Garg's musician, Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, has made some explosive confessions during interrogation, which raised the suspicion of a murder plot behind the death of the beloved artist.

According to the statement of Goswami, one of the accused in the incident, a conspiracy was hatched before the death of Garg, and there was an attempt to prove his death as an accident. Goswami and Sharma were staying together in room 3010 of the Pan Pacific Hotel in Singapore. Goswami admitted to the police that Sharma's behaviour in the hotel room was suspicious.

According to Goswami, Sharma asked Tanmoy Phukan, an NRI and a member of the Assam Association in Singapore, not to arrange any drinks (liquor) for the yacht party and took responsibility for arranging it himself. While boarding the yacht, Sharma forcibly removed the sailor in the middle of the sea and started steering the yacht, causing it to sway, and the people on board panicked.

When Garg, who was swimming without a life jacket, was about to drown and tried desperately to breathe, Sharma shouted, "Let him go, let him go." Sharma's words made everyone assume it was a normal incident.