Zubeen Garg Suspected To Have Been Poisoned: His Musician Tells SIT
Shekhar Jyoti Goswami said a conspiracy was hatched before the death of Garg, and there was an attempt to prove his death as an accident.
Published : October 4, 2025 at 4:54 PM IST
Guwahati: The Assam SIT revealed that singer Zubeen Garg's musician, Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, has made some explosive confessions during interrogation, which raised the suspicion of a murder plot behind the death of the beloved artist.
According to the statement of Goswami, one of the accused in the incident, a conspiracy was hatched before the death of Garg, and there was an attempt to prove his death as an accident. Goswami and Sharma were staying together in room 3010 of the Pan Pacific Hotel in Singapore. Goswami admitted to the police that Sharma's behaviour in the hotel room was suspicious.
According to Goswami, Sharma asked Tanmoy Phukan, an NRI and a member of the Assam Association in Singapore, not to arrange any drinks (liquor) for the yacht party and took responsibility for arranging it himself. While boarding the yacht, Sharma forcibly removed the sailor in the middle of the sea and started steering the yacht, causing it to sway, and the people on board panicked.
When Garg, who was swimming without a life jacket, was about to drown and tried desperately to breathe, Sharma shouted, "Let him go, let him go." Sharma's words made everyone assume it was a normal incident.
Goswami further said Garg knew how to swim as he taught the skill to the duo. Therefore, the possibility of Garg's drowning is zero. He alleged that Sharma and Shyamkanu Mahanta, the organiser of the event in Singapore, poisoned Garg and chose a foreign place (Singapore) to hide their conspiracy. In other words, they deliberately took Garg abroad. After the incident, Sharma also warned them not to share any videos of the yacht with anyone.
When Garg was foaming from his nose and mouth, Sharma said it was due to acidity, and there was no reason to worry. On the other hand, according to Garg's co-singer, Amrit Probha Mahanta and actress Nishita Goswami, whose names are involved in the death case, Sharma also provided drinks and dishonest association to Garg in Singapore.
Investigating officer of SIT, Moromi Das, on Saturday handed over the second autopsy report to Garg's wife, Garima Saikia Garg, which was conducted at Gauhati Medical College. The report of the autopsy conducted in Singapore was handed over to her on Friday. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is scheduled to meet her in the evening to discuss whether the reports will be made public or not.
Also Read