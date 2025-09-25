'If SIT Fails, CBI WIll Take Over Zubeen Garg Death Probe': CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
Guwahati: In a major development surrounding the mysterious death of iconic Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday announced that the investigation will be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) if the current Special Investigation Team (SIT) fails to deliver results.
Speaking at the BJP state headquarters in Basistha, Guwahati, the Chief Minister stated, “We are all admirers of Zubeen. If the SIT fails at any point, we will not hesitate to hand over the case to the CBI. But for now, we must give the SIT time and full cooperation. Justice requires evidence, not just emotion.”
15-Day Timeline for Investigation Progress
The CM assured that within the next 15 days, the public can expect clarity on many unanswered questions surrounding the singer’s untimely death. "Everyone present at the location on that day will come under the purview of the investigation," he said.
He also noted that the investigation may involve bringing back individuals from Singapore who were present at the time of the incident. "Post-mortem reports will come, foreign witnesses will be summoned, but this takes time. If we push for instant justice without building a solid case, we will fail in court," he added.
Public Urged to Avoid Rumours and Emotional Reactions
Amid a flood of speculation, misinformation, and emotional appeals on social media, the Chief Minister made a public appeal for calm and patience. "Those who love Zubeen must not fall prey to rumours or circulate unverified claims. The government is committed to uncovering the truth, but the process must be thorough and fact-based," Sarma said.
Sharp Criticism of Shyamkanu Mahanta’s Cultural Events
The Chief Minister also took a strong stance against cultural promoter Shyamkanu Mahanta, who had been closely associated with Zubeen Garg in several public events. According to Sarma, "The events organised by Shyamkanu Mahanta, whether Rongali or North East Festival, do not represent Assamese culture. They are examples of distorted, non-traditional practices.”
He recounted a personal experience, "I once went to one of his events at Judges Field. When I heard people on stage shouting 'gahori, gahori' (pig, pig), I left immediately. I've never supported that kind of culture - not personally, not politically."
“Zubeen Was Exploited for Personal Gain,” Says CM
CM Sarma revealed that he had long suspected certain individuals of using Zubeen Garg for their own benefit. "For the past six years, I had concerns about the circle around Zubeen. I even warned him - both privately and publicly - but perhaps it was already too late. He was not just a singer; he was a symbol of Assamese identity," Sarma remarked.
He stressed that some people used Zubeen's popularity for personal and political agendas, rather than preserving his artistic legacy.
CM Reiterates Call for Calm and Cooperation
Concluding his statement, the Chief Minister said, "If the SIT cannot meet the legal standards of proof, we will not hesitate to involve the CBI. But until then, let the system work. Courts do not act on emotion; they act on evidence. Let us remain united, patient, and cooperative."
