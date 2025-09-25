ETV Bharat / state

'If SIT Fails, CBI WIll Take Over Zubeen Garg Death Probe': CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati: In a major development surrounding the mysterious death of iconic Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday announced that the investigation will be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) if the current Special Investigation Team (SIT) fails to deliver results.

Speaking at the BJP state headquarters in Basistha, Guwahati, the Chief Minister stated, “We are all admirers of Zubeen. If the SIT fails at any point, we will not hesitate to hand over the case to the CBI. But for now, we must give the SIT time and full cooperation. Justice requires evidence, not just emotion.”

15-Day Timeline for Investigation Progress

The CM assured that within the next 15 days, the public can expect clarity on many unanswered questions surrounding the singer’s untimely death. "Everyone present at the location on that day will come under the purview of the investigation," he said.

He also noted that the investigation may involve bringing back individuals from Singapore who were present at the time of the incident. "Post-mortem reports will come, foreign witnesses will be summoned, but this takes time. If we push for instant justice without building a solid case, we will fail in court," he added.

Public Urged to Avoid Rumours and Emotional Reactions

Amid a flood of speculation, misinformation, and emotional appeals on social media, the Chief Minister made a public appeal for calm and patience. "Those who love Zubeen must not fall prey to rumours or circulate unverified claims. The government is committed to uncovering the truth, but the process must be thorough and fact-based," Sarma said.