Zubeen Garg Death Case: SIT Interrogates Three Overseas Assamese Nationals
Parikshit Sharma, Siddhartha Bora, and Jalongsat Narzary were reportedly on the same yacht as the singer when the incident occurred in the sea off Singapore.
Published : October 13, 2025 at 6:49 PM IST
Guwahati: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Assam CID — probing the mysterious death of singer-composer Zubin Garg in Singapore on September 19 — on Monday interrogated three Singapore-based Assamese individuals at Guwahati's Ulubari, a top official said.
The individuals —Parikshit Sharma, Siddhartha Bora, and Jalongsat Narzary — were reportedly on the same yacht as Garg when the incident occurred in the sea off Singapore. Their appearance follows summonses issued by the SIT to 11 overseas Assamese individuals considered crucial witnesses in the case. Earlier, another expatriate, Rupkamal Kalita, had also appeared before the SIT.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has issued a stern warning to the remaining seven Assamese individuals in Singapore to join the probe as soon as possible, else they will have to face penal action.
Munna Prasad Gupta, special director general of police and SIT head, confirmed to the media that the three individuals are currently being questioned. "Three overseas Assamese from Singapore have appeared before the SIT today (Monday). Their statements regarding the incident are being recorded, and a few more expatriates are expected to appear tomorrow (Tuesday) and the day after (Wednesday)," he added.
Refuting claims over reports, Gupta clarified that the post-mortem report of Garg won't be made public. "The post-mortem report is not a public document; it will only be submitted to the court," he stressed.
Responding to public appeals, including that of Garg's wife, for swift justice within 10 days, Gupta asserted that the SIT is working "day and night" to bring the investigation to a "logical conclusion" within the legal timeframe.
The SIT has formally requested cooperation from Singapore under the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT), with the request currently pending with the Singapore Attorney General's Office. An Assam Police team will leave for Singapore as soon as permission is granted, Gupta said, adding that Singapore Police are conducting a parallel investigation.
"Our request for visiting Singapore reached them on September 30 itself, and we are still awaiting a response. We will visit Singapore, where the incident took place, once we get approval from the Singaporean authorities. We are hopeful of a positive response soon," Gupta further said.
Gupta confirmed that the investigation has gained traction after the arrival of the viscera report from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFL).
Garg died under mysterious circumstances in Singapore on September 19 while swimming in the sea. He had gone to the Southeast Asian nation to attend the 4th edition of the North East India Festival. Earlier, North East India Festival chief organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, the singer's manager Siddharth Sharma, and his two band members — Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and Amrit Prabha Mahanta — were apprehended.
Later, Garg's cousin and Assam Police DSP, Sandipan Garg, was arrested in connection with the death. Garg's PSOs, Nandeswar Bora and Prabin Baishya, were also arrested after police found huge financial transactions, worth over Rs 1.1 crore, from their accounts. All seven arrested people are now in police custody. Mahanta and Sharma's remands will end on Tuesday, and police cannot get further custody, Gupta said.
Sarma expressed renewed confidence in the investigation's progress and issued a final, unreserved warning to the remaining expatriates. "Since receiving the viscera report from the New Delhi CFL laboratory, the CID has found a definite angle in this case. I believe we will be able to submit the facts related to Zubin's death to the court in a short time. We are now much more confident that this investigation has progressed as desired," he said.
"I appeal to those seven Assamese that it is their legal and moral responsibility to assist in the investigation of the death of Garg, the jewel of Assam. We will not hesitate to take tough legal action to bring those who do not come on their own. As soon as your statements are taken, we will be able to inform the court of the entire incident," he added.
