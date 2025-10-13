ETV Bharat / state

Zubeen Garg Death Case: SIT Interrogates Three Overseas Assamese Nationals

Guwahati: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Assam CID — probing the mysterious death of singer-composer Zubin Garg in Singapore on September 19 — on Monday interrogated three Singapore-based Assamese individuals at Guwahati's Ulubari, a top official said.

The individuals —Parikshit Sharma, Siddhartha Bora, and Jalongsat Narzary — were reportedly on the same yacht as Garg when the incident occurred in the sea off Singapore. Their appearance follows summonses issued by the SIT to 11 overseas Assamese individuals considered crucial witnesses in the case. Earlier, another expatriate, Rupkamal Kalita, had also appeared before the SIT.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has issued a stern warning to the remaining seven Assamese individuals in Singapore to join the probe as soon as possible, else they will have to face penal action.

Munna Prasad Gupta, special director general of police and SIT head, confirmed to the media that the three individuals are currently being questioned. "Three overseas Assamese from Singapore have appeared before the SIT today (Monday). Their statements regarding the incident are being recorded, and a few more expatriates are expected to appear tomorrow (Tuesday) and the day after (Wednesday)," he added.

Refuting claims over reports, Gupta clarified that the post-mortem report of Garg won't be made public. "The post-mortem report is not a public document; it will only be submitted to the court," he stressed.

Responding to public appeals, including that of Garg's wife, for swift justice within 10 days, Gupta asserted that the SIT is working "day and night" to bring the investigation to a "logical conclusion" within the legal timeframe.

The SIT has formally requested cooperation from Singapore under the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT), with the request currently pending with the Singapore Attorney General's Office. An Assam Police team will leave for Singapore as soon as permission is granted, Gupta said, adding that Singapore Police are conducting a parallel investigation.