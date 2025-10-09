ETV Bharat / state

'Zubeen Death Due To Negligence Or Was It A Murder?': Akhil Gogoi Dares CM Himanta Wife To Answer

Guwahati: Raijor Dal president and MLA Akhil Gogoi on Thursday urged Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife to tell her husband "at least once" that people of the state want a proper inquiry into singer Zubeen Garg's death.

In an open letter to Sarma's wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, who has filed a criminal defamation case against him, Gogoi said that the public wants an answer to only two questions – "is Zubeen da's death due to negligence by his friends or is it a murder and even if it was criminal negligence or planned murder, why did they do so?"

"The demand of the people of Assam is simple -- they want justice. If it is a murder, the accused should be sentenced to death and if he died due to negligence, they should be given life imprisonment," the Sivasagar MLA said.

Bhuyan Sarma filed the case against Gogoi on Wednesday for alleging that one of her firms had participated in the North East India Festival in Singapore, where singer Zubeen Garg died.

She filed the case against the Independent legislator at the Kamrup Metro Chief Judicial Magistrate's court for making "false and unfounded allegations that the Golden Threads of Assam had participated in a fashion show organised during the festival in Singapore".

Gogoi said that the fight is for "Zubeen da's loss of life and not to defame you but if the state government, led by your husband, and the Centre had shown the same eagerness as you have done in filing a criminal case against me, then the people of Assam would not have been as anguished over his death as they are today".

"The BJP government in the state, led by the chief minister, is prompt in killing people involved in small crimes through false encounters but have adopted a soft stand towards those involved in the death of Assam's cultural icon Zubeen Garg," Gogoi alleged.

Addressing her as 'Respected Bou' (elder brother's wife), the MLA said that her television channel claims that Prime Minister Narendra Modi can stop the Russia-Ukraine war over a telephone call.

"He is called the Vishwaguru with Himanta da always chanting his name as a prayer and your family is powerful in the country. Please, ask your husband to tell Modi to urge the Singapore government to cooperate with the investigations by Indian agencies by overcoming all external and diplomatic hurdles," Gogoi said.