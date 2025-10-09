ETV Bharat / state

Zubeen's Cousin And Assam Police DSP, Arrested In Connection With Singer's Death, Suspended

Guwahati: Zubeen Garg's cousin and Assam Police DSP Sandipan Garg, arrested in connection with the singer's death in Singapore, has been suspended with immediate effect, an official order said.

The Assam Police Service (APS) officer had accompanied the singer to Singapore and was allegedly present on the yacht during his last moments. Zubeen Garg died while swimming in the sea in the island nation on September 19.

Sandipan Garg was in charge of the co-district SP of Boko-Chaygaon in Kamrup district.