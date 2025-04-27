ZSI Scientists Unlock Mysteries Of South Asian Treeshrews

Kolkata: Scientists from the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) have unravelled the mystery of the taxonomy (classification) of South Asian treeshrews, in a rare observation in the conservation history of mammals in South Asia.

They did so after diligently piecing together museum specimens and minutely examining samples. The researchers have spotted subtle differences between treeshrews and squirrels.

Giving an overview, Dhriti Banerjee, Director, ZSI, said, "This study is a major step forward in the conservation of mammals in South Asia. It is a fundamental taxonomy for the protection of insular endemic species like the Nicobar treeshrew, which are facing increasing environmental pressures."

This groundbreaking research paper was recently published in the journal "Ecology and Evolution". Researchers from the ZSI, under the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, have uncovered crucial information about the complex taxonomy of South Asian treeshrews.

Due to the similarity in appearance of treeshrews with squirrels, there was a misunderstanding in identifying these small mammals for a long time. Treeshrews are not squirrels. Rather, they belong to a separate group called Scandentia.

Although they are similar in size to the squirrels, they also live in trees like squirrels. They have long noses, short whiskers with moist nose pads. They are insectivorous, eat fruits and vegetables. They are known as an ancient lineage of mammals native to South and Southeast Asia.

Manokaran Kamalakannan, chief scientist of the department of Mammals and Osteology of the ZSI, and his fellow researchers had been trying to find the difference between these two animals for a long time.

In that study, they initially noticed several differences and were successful in identifying the two mammals separately. For this work, they were successful in identifying these interesting mammals from each other by examining specimens from museum specimens that were several decades old.

"Analysis using modern techniques will reveal some hidden diversity in these animals in museum specimens. Identifying this hidden diversity will help resolve long-standing taxonomic ambiguities. That is, the diversity differences between squirrels and treeshrews will be easily understood," Kamalakannan said.

"The information we have gathered from our study suggests that genetic research is needed to conduct a comprehensive phylogenetic analysis of South Asian treeshrews. And the information we have obtained in this paper is important and should be prioritised for this genetic research," said Mukesh Thakur, a scientist at the University of Kerala.

Another author of the paper and research scientist Nityanandam Marimuthu said, "We have discovered morphological differences between the two animals, which is a strong statistical evidence to separate these treeshrews from squirrels. Although from a distance, squirrels and treeshrews appear to be similar in length and structure. Another important point, this study has practically proved wrong a long-held belief about the Nicobar treeshrew. It was once considered the smallest of the South Asian treeshrews. The new study, based on analysis, has shown that the Nicobar species is the third largest of the 23 known treeshrew species worldwide and the largest in South Asia."