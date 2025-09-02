After 45 Years, ZSI Scientists Discover Two New Collembola Species In West Bengal

Kolkata: Scientists from the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) have discovered two new species of Collembola, tiny soil-dwelling insects, in West Bengal, marking the first such discovery in India in nearly 45 years.

The findings, published in the international peer-reviewed taxonomic journal Zootaxa, state that the newly identified species, Salina Aurantiamaculata and Salina Pseudomontana, belong to the group celebensis. They are known to play a crucial role in maintaining soil health. Although invisible to the naked eye due to their microscopic size, Collembola enhance soil fertility, increase nutrient content of the soil, decompose organic matter and even help convert rocks into soil, eventually aiding in protection of soil diversity.

Salina Aurantiamaculata (ZSI)

According to ZSI researchers, Salina Aurantiamaculata was named for its bright orange pigment pattern, while Salina Pseudomontana derives its name from its resemblance to a previously known species. The two species, which lack body scales, are characterised by unique 'chaetotaxy' (arrangement of bristles), distinct body colour, and furcula structure. They also possess three pairs of legs and a proboscis on both sides.

The insect samples were collected from two very different landscapes in West Bengal, Ghum in Darjeeling and Purulia. After extensive study and research, the species were confirmed and documented, expanding the number of known Salina species to 17 worldwide.

Salina Pseudomontana (ZSI)

The research team comprised Gurupada Mondal, Pritha Mondal and Surajit Kar. Gurupada Mondal said, "With the discovery of these two species, the number of Salina species has increased to 17. The last such species in India was discovered in 1979, making this finding significant after nearly 45 years."

Lauding the contribution of the scientists, ZSI director Dhriti Banerjee said, "Collembola species hold a great significance for the ecology. They are essential for soil health, contribute to nutrient cycling, soil surface structure, and also help in decomposition of organic matter. This discovery is not only scientifically important but is also vital for preserving India's rich natural and biodiversity heritage."