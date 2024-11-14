ETV Bharat / state

Zomato Delivery Boy Shot Dead In Gorakhpur, Probe On

A delivery boy a food delivering app was shot dead in Gorakhpur of Uttar Pradesh. The deceased has been identified as Dhirendra Dubey.

Zomato Delivery Boy Shot Dead In Gorakhpur, Probe On
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 58 minutes ago

Gorakhpur: A Zomato delivery boy was shot dead allegedly by an unidentified person in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur, police said on Thursday. The incident took place in the Sahajanwa police station jurisdiction, and the body of the deceased was found on Wednesday in a garden in a nearby village, they said.

The deceased has been identified as Dhirendra Dubey, also known as Vishal, a resident of Sihapar village, Superintendent of Police (North) Jitendra Kumar Srivastava said. Upon receiving the information, police rushed to the spot and sent the body for a post-mortem.

“Dhirendra was a delivery boy for Zomato. His body was found in the garden of Bhitha village with a gunshot wound to the head. A bike without a number plate was found near the spot and a probe is underway,” said the SP.

Based on the complaint filed by the deceased's family, a case has been registered, the senior police official added. Locals described Dhirendra as a friendly and straightforward person who had no known disputes and minded his own business.

Zomato is yet to respond to the killing.

