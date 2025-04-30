ETV Bharat / state

Zomato Delivery Boy Held For Illegally Selling MTP Kits In Hisar

The arrest was made during a joint operation launched by health department and police in Azad Nagar of Haryana's Hisar district.

Zomato Delivery Boy Held For Illegally Selling MTP Kits In Hisar
Accused, Sunil, has been arrested (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 30, 2025 at 3:01 PM IST

2 Min Read

Hisar: A Zomato delivery boy was arrested for allegedly supplying medical termination of pregnancy (MPT) kits on Wednesday. Police have recovered 25 MTP kits from the accused.

The accused, identified as Sunil, a resident of Patel Nagar, had been working as a Zomato delivery boy for the last seven months. The Haryana health department had received information that Sunil was involved in the illegal sale of kits of the drug.

After this, Hisar Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Sapna Gehlot constituted a special team under the leadership of deputy CMO Subhash Khatreja and a well-planned operation was launched along with the police. The team brought a bogus customer, who contacted Sunil, demanding 25 MTP kits.

In response, Sunil demanded Rs 4,100 for each kit and reached near Azad Nagar for delivery. He came on a bike with a Zomato delivery box and as soon as he tried to hand over the kit, the joint team of police and health department nabbed him. Twenty five MTP kits were recovered from the spot, which were sealed and sent for investigation.

Azad Nagar police station in-charge Praveen Kumar said Sunil will be produced in court today, where the police will seek his remand. The police are investigating how many kits Sunil has supplied so far and locations where these were delivered.

Health officials said supplying MTP kits online is illegal as such kits cannot be sold without a prescription from a registered doctor. The drug is used to terminate early pregnancy at government and government-approved hospitals as per the law.

The MTP Act provides for medical termination of pregnancy upto nine months by using MTP kits under supervision of a registered gynecologist in approved MTP centres.

