Zojila Tunnel Construction Progresses As Srinagar-Ladakh Highway Remains Open In February

The Zojila tunnel project progresses rapidly at Rs 6,800 crore, while the 434-km Srinagar-Ladakh highway remains open in February, an unusual yet significant development.

Srinagar-Ladakh highway remains open for traffic during Zojila Tunnel construction. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 14, 2025, 12:23 AM IST

Ganderbal: The Central government is constructing the Zojila tunnel at a cost of Rs 6,800 crore, with work progressing in full swing. Meanwhile, the 434-km-long Srinagar-Ladakh highway remains open for traffic in February, a rare occurrence.

Previously, the Srinagar-Ladakh highway was closed for traffic every year on March 15 due to heavy snowfall, cutting off Ladakh’s land connection with the Kashmir Valley for four to five months. However, this year, traffic continues despite freezing temperatures at Zojila Pass, which range from minus 20 to minus 26 degrees Celsius.

According to sources, the Sonamarg-Gumri highway was shut in 2017 due to heavy snowfall and only reopened in May. However, conditions have significantly improved in recent years. In 2022, the road remained open until December, and in 2023, the Ladakh highway was closed for just a month. This year's milestone marks historic progress.

The continued operation of the Ladakh highway in February has been welcomed by travelers and locals alike. SSP Traffic Rural Kashmir, RP Singh, and his team are closely monitoring the road to ensure smooth and safe movement. The Border Roads Organization and Project Vijay have deployed modern machinery at key locations such as Zero Point Zojila, Captain Mode, and Shaitani Nallah to maintain accessibility.

