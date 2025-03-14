ETV Bharat / state

Zojila Tunnel Construction Progresses As Srinagar-Ladakh Highway Remains Open In February

Ganderbal: The Central government is constructing the Zojila tunnel at a cost of Rs 6,800 crore, with work progressing in full swing. Meanwhile, the 434-km-long Srinagar-Ladakh highway remains open for traffic in February, a rare occurrence.

Previously, the Srinagar-Ladakh highway was closed for traffic every year on March 15 due to heavy snowfall, cutting off Ladakh’s land connection with the Kashmir Valley for four to five months. However, this year, traffic continues despite freezing temperatures at Zojila Pass, which range from minus 20 to minus 26 degrees Celsius.

According to sources, the Sonamarg-Gumri highway was shut in 2017 due to heavy snowfall and only reopened in May. However, conditions have significantly improved in recent years. In 2022, the road remained open until December, and in 2023, the Ladakh highway was closed for just a month. This year's milestone marks historic progress.