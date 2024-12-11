ETV Bharat / state

Zojila Freezes At -22°C, Sonamarg At -8.4°C As Bitter Cold Intensifies Across J&K, Ladakh

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir has been experiencing a severe cold wave over the past week, with minimum temperatures dropping sharply, even in low-lying areas, officials said on Wednesday.

Kashmir Valley

According to the Meteorological Department's Srinagar centre, Zojila froze at -22°C while neighbouring Sonamarg recorded -8.4°C.

In South Kashmir, Shopian shivered at -6.8°C while Pahalgam recorded -1.8°C. While Pulwama dipped to -5.6°C, Anantnag -5.1°C, and Kulgam was at -4.2°C. Likewise, Ganderbal and Budgam in central Kashmir recorded -1.2°C and -3.6°C, respectively.

Srinagar, the Summer Capital of the union territory, recorded -3.0°C. North Kashmir continued to freeze with Kupwara witnessing a low of -4.5°C, Gulmarg logged -6.0°C, Bandipora recorded -1.2°C.