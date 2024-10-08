Traffic 'Violation' on CM Convoy Route: MLA Janardhan Reddy's Range Rover Impounded

Gangavati: MLA Gali Janardana Reddy's Range Rover car and two cars belonging to his supporters were seized by the city's traffic police in Karnataka on Tuesday. Following this, a case has also been registered against three people, including MLA Janardhan Reddy's car driver Hussain for violating the traffic rules.

According to officials, the traffic police impounded Janardhan Reddy's car for violating the zero traffic rule violation that was brought into effect during the time when Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's convoy was proceeding to Koppal via Gangavati recently.

Taking this incident seriously, District In-charge Minister Shivraj Thangadagi instructed the police to take appropriate legal action. After this, the police of the city traffic station seized three vehicles.