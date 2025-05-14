Ranchi: The Jharkhand Police have started a new initiative against eve-teasing to encourage women and girls to report incidents without fear of shame or repercussions. Director General of Police (DGP) Anurag Gupta has directed women police personnel to hold meetings and interactions with girls in their hostels and working women in their workplaces to build trust and register eve-teasing cases.

"We have adopted a zero tolerance policy against eve teasing and started initiatives at creating a safe and confidential platform for females so that they can share their problems and complaints with the police without fear,” he said.

'Zero Tolerance For Eve Teasing': Jharkhand Police Launch New Initiatives For Women Safety (ETV Bharat)

“Police superintendents have also been asked to display police numbers for women's safety in every city so that the female folks register complaints against eve teasers immediately,” he said.

Terming eve-teasing a curse on society, Gupta said that this crime must end at any cost. “Women and girls should also face eve teasers with courage. Police are with them with full support,” he said.

Gupt also assured that police would keep the names of complainants confidential so that women and girls who hesitate to report incidents due to fear of defamation or family pressure would also be encouraged.

“To implement this initiative effectively, female police personnel will engage with women and girls in a friendly and approachable manner during meal time and other occasions, sometimes even at night, to understand their problems and concerns,” the DGP said.