Zero Shadow Day: Hyderabad Witnesses Rare Celestial Event

Hyderabad: The citizens of Hyderabad witnessed a rare phenomenon called ‘The Zero Shadow Day’ on Thursday, May 9. The citizens’ shadows vanished from 12.12 pm to 12.19 pm, for a total of 7 minutes.

The 7-minute-long astronomical event provides an opportunity for the people of Hyderabad to experience the stellar occurrence.

According to scientists, the phenomenon is caused by the sun’s rays falling vertically at certain points on the surface of the earth. The Birla Science Centre officials said in a statement that the phenomenon occurred because objects that are kept upright or at 90 degrees of the Sun could not cast a shadow for 2 minutes.

Recently, Bengaluru, the capital city of neighbouring state, Karnataka has experienced this event on April 24 making the citizens go into a frenzy.

The scientists explained that the Zero Shadow Day occurs twice in a year, once where the sun's movement is towards the north, and the second time when the earth is moving towards the south.