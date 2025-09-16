Chhattisgarh Woman, Balrampur SDOP File Rape, Blackmail Cases Against Each Other
A woman files complaint against Balrampur SDOP of raping her while latter accuses her of blackmailing him.
Published : September 16, 2025 at 12:37 PM IST|
Updated : September 16, 2025 at 1:09 PM IST
Surguja: A Zero FIR has been filed against Balrampur Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) after his tenant accused him of raping her. However, the officer filed a case of blackmail against the woman, alleging that she had already taken Rs 1.5 lakh from him and was pressuring him to transfer his house to her.
SDOP Yakub Memon complained to Sarguja IG Deepak Jha in this regard and a complaint was filed on September 12 . As per his complaint, the woman lives with her husband as tenant in his house in Nava Raipur. She allegedly befriended him on the pretext of seeking help for her husband's treatment. After this, she started blackmailing him through morphed photographs, he alleged.
The SDOP also alleged that the woman has collected Rs 1.5 lakh from him and is now pressurising him to get his house in her name. "She is threatening to file an FIR if the house is not transferred in her name," he complaint. The officer has also submitted a pen drive and money transaction details along with the complaint to police.
Meanwhile, the woman complained that the officer raped her and made obscene photographs of her. She said when she went to file a complaint at her local police station in Raipur her report was not filed. Failing which, she went to seek justice from Sarguja IG late at night.
She pleaded to the IG for justice saying she is the accused's tenant and had been allegedly raped by him. She also told him that the accused had recorded obscene videos of her.
On instructions of the IG, a zero FIR was filed against Menon on September 14 and the case has now been sent to Raipur for further investigation.
IG Deepak Jha said "On receiving the woman's complaint, a zero FIR was registered against Balrampur SDOP and sent to Raipur. This case will now be handled in Raipur and necessary action will be taken".
