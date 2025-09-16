ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh Woman, Balrampur SDOP File Rape, Blackmail Cases Against Each Other

Surguja: A Zero FIR has been filed against Balrampur Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) after his tenant accused him of raping her. However, the officer filed a case of blackmail against the woman, alleging that she had already taken Rs 1.5 lakh from him and was pressuring him to transfer his house to her.

SDOP Yakub Memon complained to Sarguja IG Deepak Jha in this regard and a complaint was filed on September 12 . As per his complaint, the woman lives with her husband as tenant in his house in Nava Raipur. She allegedly befriended him on the pretext of seeking help for her husband's treatment. After this, she started blackmailing him through morphed photographs, he alleged.

The SDOP also alleged that the woman has collected Rs 1.5 lakh from him and is now pressurising him to get his house in her name. "She is threatening to file an FIR if the house is not transferred in her name," he complaint. The officer has also submitted a pen drive and money transaction details along with the complaint to police.

Meanwhile, the woman complained that the officer raped her and made obscene photographs of her. She said when she went to file a complaint at her local police station in Raipur her report was not filed. Failing which, she went to seek justice from Sarguja IG late at night.