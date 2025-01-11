Security Beefed Up In Kashmir Ahead Of PM Modi's Inauguration Of Z-Morh Tunnel This Monday

Srinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the much-awaited Z-Morh tunnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district on January 13.
Ahead of his visit, security across the valley has been heightened, with the Special Protection Group (SPG) deployed at the Z-Morh and other segments. According to police officials, security forces have set up additional checkpoints and increased surveillance, particularly in central Kashmir, in view of the prime minister's visit. They also said SPG is deployed at the crucial segments of the Valley.
"Security arrangements have been intensified through coordinated efforts of J&K Police, paramilitary forces, and the army in the region. These measures will remain in effect until January 13," a senior police official told ETV Bharat.
"Additional police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed, CCTV cameras and drones are being used for surveillance, along with setting up of additional checkpoints and frisking points in the valley," he said.
What is Z-Morh tunnel project and why is it significant?
The Z-Morh Tunnel spans 6.4 kilometres, linking the popular tourist destination of Sonamarg with Kangan town in Ganderbal district of central Kashmir. The tunnel, which gets its name from the Z-shaped segment of the road where it is built, provides all-weather access to Sonamarg, an area that is normally inaccessible in the winter because of avalanches and severe snowfall.
This project, which is located at an elevation of more than 8,500 feet, is essential to guaranteeing year-round access to Sonamarg, which is a section of the Srinagar-Leh route that links Ladakh and Kashmir.
The tunnel's all-weather connectivity is crucial for military activities as well as for increasing tourism. It will significantly improve access for Indian military personnel based in Ladakh, especially in regions close to the China-India Line of Actual Control (LAC) and the Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) border.
The Z-Morh tunnel project was initially conceived by the Border Roads Organisation in 2012 and later handed over to the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL). After a re-tendering process, the construction contract was awarded to APCO Infratech, which is managing the project through a special-purpose vehicle, APCO-Shri Amarnathji Tunnel Private Limited.
Originally slated for completion by August 2023, the project faced delays, postponing its inauguration. A soft launch occurred in February 2024, but the official inauguration was delayed due to the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections.
After 12 years since being conceived, the tunnel will be inaugurated by PM Modi on Monday, with Union Minister for Surface Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expected to attend the event.
Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir government has issued directives to ensure uninterrupted administrative functioning. Fourteen Administrative Secretaries will remain stationed at the Civil Secretariat in Srinagar until January 13 to oversee various functions related to the event.
Z-Morh crucial part of Zojila tunnel project
Built at a cost of around Rs 2,680 crore, the Z-Morh tunnel is a two-lane road tunnel equipped with advanced features such as an escape tunnel, ventilation systems, and culverts designed to withstand the harsh weather conditions of the region.
The tunnel is a crucial component of the extensive Zojila tunnel project designed to ensure all-weather connectivity between Srinagar to Ladakh. Currently under construction at an elevation of around 12,000 feet, the Zojila tunnel will link Sonamarg with Drass in Ladakh and is projected for completion by December 2026.
Traffic on the Kargil-Srinagar highway, including the Zojila Pass, will remain suspended from January 11 to January 14 due to icy road conditions and inclement weather. Officials said that maintenance work will be carried out during this period, and traffic is expected to resume on January 14, subject to weather conditions.
On October 20, militants targeted a tunnel construction site in the Gund area of Ganderbal, where workers from APCO Infratech were present. The attackers opened fire, resulting in the deaths of seven individuals, including Dr Shahnawaz Dar and six labourers. This attack was the deadliest assault on civilians in the region since the June 9, 2024, attack in Reasi, Jammu, where nine pilgrims lost their lives during a terrorist ambush on a bus.
