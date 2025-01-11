ETV Bharat / state

Security Beefed Up In Kashmir Ahead Of PM Modi's Inauguration Of Z-Morh Tunnel This Monday

Srinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the much-awaited Z-Morh tunnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district on January 13.

Ahead of his visit, security across the valley has been heightened, with the Special Protection Group (SPG) deployed at the Z-Morh and other segments. According to police officials, security forces have set up additional checkpoints and increased surveillance, particularly in central Kashmir, in view of the prime minister's visit. They also said SPG is deployed at the crucial segments of the Valley.

Z-Morh tunnel (ETV Bharat)

"Security arrangements have been intensified through coordinated efforts of J&K Police, paramilitary forces, and the army in the region. These measures will remain in effect until January 13," a senior police official told ETV Bharat.

"Additional police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed, CCTV cameras and drones are being used for surveillance, along with setting up of additional checkpoints and frisking points in the valley," he said.

What is Z-Morh tunnel project and why is it significant?

The Z-Morh Tunnel spans 6.4 kilometres, linking the popular tourist destination of Sonamarg with Kangan town in Ganderbal district of central Kashmir. The tunnel, which gets its name from the Z-shaped segment of the road where it is built, provides all-weather access to Sonamarg, an area that is normally inaccessible in the winter because of avalanches and severe snowfall.

Road near Z-Morh tunnel (ETV Bharat)

This project, which is located at an elevation of more than 8,500 feet, is essential to guaranteeing year-round access to Sonamarg, which is a section of the Srinagar-Leh route that links Ladakh and Kashmir.