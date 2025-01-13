ETV Bharat / state

Z-Morh Tunnel Inaugurated By PM Modi In J&K Opens Up Sonamarg To Year-Round Tourism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of the Z-Morh tunnel, in J&K. ( PMO )

Srinagar: The inauguration of the Z-Morh tunnel, which connects Ganderbal with the Sonamarg tourist destination throughout the year by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has positioned Sonmarg as a winter tourism destination.

Modi, after the inauguration of the tunnel, mentioned that the tunnel will project Sonmarg as a winter tourism destination.

The opening of the tunnel for transport has locals and tourism stakeholders upbeat as they say Sonmarg will decrease the tourist pressure on the only ski resort, Gulmarg, and help the local population earn a livelihood.

The 6.4-kilometre-long tunnel at Gagangeer has not reduced the distance between Gund and Sonamarg but has made accessibility possible during winter months as well.

Bashir Mir, PDP leader from Ganderbal, said that the tunnel is more important from a defence and strategic point of view as it will enhance logistics mobility towards Ladakh, but simultaneously it will keep Sonmarg open throughout the winter for winter tourism.

“Sonmarg tourist resort would remain closed from December to April as the snow would shut the only road from Gund towards Sonmarg during winter. The stretch of road from Gagangeer to Shatkadi is also avalanche-prone. The tunnel has removed that risk,” Mir told ETV Bharat.

He said that the tunnel has the same distance from Gund to Sonmarg as the existing road to Sonmarg, but it will cut out the avalanche-prone road stretch.