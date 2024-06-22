ETV Bharat / state

Authorities Demolish YSRCP Office Building in Guntur, Jagan Mohan Reddy Accuses Of 'Vendetta Politics'

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 24 hours ago

Updated : 23 hours ago

YSRCP chief accused the state government in Andhra Pradesh of unlawfully demolishing their under-construction central office in Tadepalli, Guntur district. The court had earlier instructed the CRDA to cease demolition activities.

Jagan Mohan Reddy Accuses Naidu Of Vendetta Politics Over YSRCP Office Demolition
Bulldozers demolishing YSRCP under construction central office (ETV Bharat)

Amaravati: The under construction office building of YSRCP on the alleged illegally occupied land in Tadepalli, Guntur district was demolished by the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority in the early hours of Saturday.

YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy condemned the Chandrababu-led NDA state government for allegedly demolishing the under construction central office of the opposition party. Reddy accused Naidu of escalating vendetta politics to unprecedented levels, likening the demolition to dictatorial actions. He alleged that the demolition was carried out disregarding the high court orders.

The YSRCP released a statement detailing that the demolition operation commenced early Saturday morning, despite the party's legal challenge in the High Court the previous day. According to YSRCP sources, they has sought judicial intervention to contest preliminary actions by the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA), which oversees regional developmental projects.

According to sources, the High Court had issued an order to halt any demolition activities, a directive allegedly communicated to the CRDA commissioner by a YSRCP legal representative. However, despite this judicial restraint, the demolition proceeded, prompting accusations of a contempt of court from the opposition party.

Speaking out against what he termed the erosion of law and justices under the NDA government in Andhra Pradesh, Jagan Mohan Reddy asserted that the demolition incident forebodes the governance style expected in the coming years under Naidu leadership.

In a post on X, Reddy said, "Chandrababu has taken his Damanakanda to another level by resorting to political partisan actions in Andhra Pradesh. A dictator bulldozed the nearly completed YSRCP central office at Tadepalli. The orders of the High Court were ignored. Law and justice have completely disappeared in the state."

"We will fight hard on behalf of the people, for the people and with the people. I request all the democrats of the country to condemn the misdeeds of Chandrababu," the post further read.

