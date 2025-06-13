ETV Bharat / state

YSRCP Slams TDP-Led NDA Govt After Supreme Court Releases Journalist On Bail

Amaravati: YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday lashed out at the TDP-led NDA government in Andhra Pradesh after the Supreme Court granted bail to the journalist Kommineni Srinivasa Rao, calling the verdict a strong rejection of 'political vendetta'. Rao was recently arrested by Andhra Pradesh police in Hyderabad for hosting a programme where alleged disparaging comments against the greenfield capital city of Amaravati were made.

"The Supreme Court's remarks are a timely reminder that fundamental rights cannot be trampled by an authoritarian regime. This arrest was an insult to democracy," said Reddy in a post on 'X'. The former CM noted that the judgment had not only exposed the ruling NDA government's alleged unconstitutional actions but also reinstated public confidence in the judiciary as the protector of press freedom and civil liberties.

Reddy demanded the state government to stop orchestrating the alleged politically driven arrests and misuse of police force. He also urged that the governance must adhere to constitutional values, not party interests. Reddy further alleged that the arrest was part of a larger conspiracy to divert attention from the alleged Amaravati (capital building)-related corruption, governance failures, and law and order issues.

Similarly, YSRCP leader and former minister S Appalaraju said the verdict exposed the government's failure to follow legal procedure and proved that the arrest was arbitrary and unjustified. The former minister urged the state government to end the alleged politically motivated arrests and ensure administration is conducted within the constitutional framework laid down by B R Ambedkar.