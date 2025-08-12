ETV Bharat / state

YSRCP MP Taken Into Custody: ZPTC Polls Began On A Stormy Note In Andhra's Kadapa

Pulivendula: The ZPTC bypoll in Pulivendula began on a stormy note in Kadapa district on Tuesday as police have taken local YSRCP MP YS Avinash Reddy into custody. Police also placed a YSRCP and a TDP leader under house arrest.

Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency (MPTC) elections are being held in Ramakuppam (Chittoor district), Karempudi (Palnadu district) and Vidavaluru (Nellore district) while Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) elections are underway in Pulivendula and Vontimitta (YSR Kadapa district).

The MP condemned the police action -- taking him into custody-- as atrocious. He alleged that it was done without notice or reason and claimed that hundreds of TDP supporters entered Pulivendula without facing any police action.

YSRCP also voiced in support of its MP.

"Avinash Reddy's arrest in Pulivendula early this morning is an atrocious act by the police. This arrest was made without any prior notice or valid reason," said YSRCP in a press release.

Avinash Reddy, reportedly suffering a high fever, was allegedly dragged away without slippers despite pleas; his supporters trying to resist were "manhandled", the release alleged.

The MP's complaints on alleged booth-capturing were ignored, raising doubts over impartiality, the opposition party alleged.

The MP accused police of acting like TDP supporters, targeting YSRCP leaders and workers. He also claimed that polling agents were attacked while 'over a hundred armed TDP members waited nearby'.