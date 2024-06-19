ETV Bharat / state

YSRCP MP's Daughter Runs Over Sleeping Pavement Dweller In Chennai, Released On Bail

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jun 19, 2024, 2:42 PM IST

When police examined the CCTV footage they found that the car was being driven by Beeda Madhuri, daughter of YSRCP MP. The woman was booked under section 304(A) of the IPC and released on bail on Tuesday.

Beeda Madhuri, daughter of YSRCP MP (ETV Bharat Picture)

Chennai: The daughter of Andhra Pradesh YSRCP MP allegedly ran her car over a man sleeping on the pavement in Chennai on Monday. The man succumbed to his injuries while the woman was arrested and later released on bail.

Beeda Madhuri, daughter of Rajya Sabha MP Beeda Mastan Rao, was driving her BMW along with her friend when she allegedly ran over Surya (22) on the pavement of Kalakshetra Colony in Varadaraj Road.

Surya, a native of Odaikuppam area of ​​Besant Nagar in Chennai and painter, usually slept on the pavements of Kalakshetra Colony. He was seriously injured and died on the spot.

On information, the Adyar traffic police arrived here and sent the youth's body to Chennai Royapettah Government Hospital for post-mortem. A case was registered on the basis of the complaint of the victim's family members.

An investigation was conducted with the help of CCTV footage from the area and it was found that the accident was caused by Madhuri's car. After which, the vehicle registration number was traced and the woman was asked to appear for questioning.

Later, she was arrested under Section 304(A) (punishment for causing death by negligence) of the IPC and released on bail after interrogation.

Following which, relatives of the victim staged a protest in front of Shastri Bhawan police station demanding action against the accused.

A relative said, "The woman who killed Surya was arrested but released on bail since she is the daughter of an MP. Surya's body has been kept in the hospital but post-mortem has not been conducted till now. We demand immediate action against the accused."

