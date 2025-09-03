YSRCP Leaders Serving Chicken Biryani At Ganesh Mandap Sparks Outrage Among Devotees

ETV Bharat / state

Nandigama: A controversy rose in Nandigama town of Andhra Pradesh's NTR district over distribution of chicken biryani by YSR Congress Party leaders on the death anniversary of former Chief Minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy at a Ganesh mandap on Tuesday.

Devotees, who were participating at Ganesh Chaturthi, expressed anger, terming the act as an insult to religious sentiments.

According to police, YSRCP leaders had organised a death anniversary programme near a Ganesh mandap in Gandhi Centre yesterday. As part of the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, an idol of Lord Ganesha has been installed at Gandhi Centre and worshipped since August 27. Devotees have been visiting the mandap in large numbers every day to offer prayers.

Nandigama Circle Inspector YVVL Naidu said despite objections raised by the local police, the YSRCP leaders went ahead with their plans. Naidu had earlier warned that conducting a political leader’s death anniversary and serving non-vegetarian meal at a place of worship without prior permission would not be allowed. However, his objections were ignored, he said.