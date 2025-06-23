ETV Bharat / state

YSRCP Chief Jagan Named As Accused In Fatal Road Accident Case In Andhra

Guntur: YSRCP chief and former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been named as an accused in a fatal road accident that allegedly occurred when he was on his way to Rentapalla village in Palnadu district recently, a police official said on Sunday.

On June 18, Jagan Mohan Reddy visited Rentapalla to call on a family member of a YSRCP leader who had died by suicide a year ago. The former CM's vehicle went through the Etukuru bypass.

"After analysing various evidence, it was found that the deceased was seen under the wheels of Jagan Mohan Reddy's vehicle," said Guntur district Superintendent of Police (SP) S Satish Kumar, addressing a press conference late on Sunday.

Kumar said that upon receiving the information about the old man, Singaiah, who suffered severe bleeding injuries. He was rushed to a hospital but was declared brought dead by doctors, he said.