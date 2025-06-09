YSRCP Chief Jagan Blames Andhra Govt For Tribal Girl’s Death In Anantapur

Amaravati: YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy blamed the TDP-led government in Andhra Pradesh for the alleged murder of a minor tribal girl in Anantapur district. Expressing anguish over the incident, he alleged that the government "failed" to ensure the safety of women and girls.

“There is no safety or security for women and girls in Andhra Pradesh anymore,” Reddy said in a post on X. The minor girl had gone missing on June 3 and was later found dead under mysterious circumstances. The former CM said the victim’s parents had filed a missing complaint on June 3, but the government allegedly failed to respond effectively and her body was found on June 8.

Reddy questioned why no swift action followed the complaint and condemned the government’s focus on alleged vendetta politics over public safety, citing negligence by law enforcement agencies. Targetting Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, he said the law and order situation has "collapsed" under the current dispensation.

Meanwhile, the police have registered a missing case after the girl from the Erukala community was reported missing in Ananthapur district. According to the police, she (the tribal girl) had gone out on June 3 evening to buy soft drinks and reportedly left with an 'unidentified person'. Later her body was found near Kuderu mandal.

“There is no political angle in this case. We are proceeding strictly as per legal procedure,” a police official told PTI. Meanwhile, there was no immediate reaction from the ruling TDP.