YS Sharmila Slams YS Jagan for Dragging Their 'Mother' to Court

Vijayawada: YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's sister and APCC chief Sharmila once again made harsh comments against her brother. Addressing a media conference here in Andhra Pradesh, she expressed serious concern that Jagan Reddy had dragged their mother to court.

YS Sharmila criticized YSRCP leaders YV Subba Reddy and Vijaya Sai Reddy, alleging that Subba Reddy and his son benefited financially from YS Jagan. She said that she thought there was some honesty in Subba Reddy and Sai Reddy. She clarified that she had mentioned their names in the latest letter so that their mother would know about them. Sharmila turned very emotional and broke down into tears at the media conference.

Sharmila said that when he was alive, her father YSR said all this four grandchildren would have equal share in property. She said that she is ready to swear that what she is saying is true. She asked whether Subba Reddy could swear that all the things he had said over their property issue were true. Sharmila criticised Subba Reddy for saying that if the property also belongs to her, then she should also go to jail (just like Jagan). In that case, if the property belongs to Bharthi (Jagan's wife), should she also go to jail? Sharmila asked.

Strongly objecting to Subba Reddy's comments, Sharmila questioned how can dragging the mother to the court can be described as something like a quarrel in every house. She reminded that she and her mother worked hard for Jagan's electoral prospects and walked 3,200 kilometers. She said that she had done padayatra for Jagan in two elections and asked if Jagan did anything for her well-being.

Sharmila said that she had MoU documents with her for five years but she did not use them despite all the difficulties. She said that she did not talk about the MoU because outsiders would say bad things about the YS family.

Sharmila said that Jagan will use everyone for the sake of his benefit only and if he thinks he can't get any benefit, he will oppress them. Sharmila asked YSRCP workers to think whether they want such a person as their leader.