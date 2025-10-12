YouTuber, Son Arrested For Raping Minor Girl In West Bengal's North 24 Parganas
The accused and his son made videos of the victim and blackmailed her before raping her.
Published : October 12, 2025 at 9:24 PM IST
Haroa (North 24 Parganas): A YouTuber and his son were arrested for allegedly raping the minor daughter of a police personnel at Haroa in 24 Parganas.
According to police, the accused YouTuber Arvind Mandal and his son recorded objectionable videos of the victim and blackmailed her. They then allegedly raped her. Arvind's wife and another person are also accused and a manhunt has been launched to nab them.
The father of the 15-year-old minor girl is a Kolkata Police personnel. The YouTuber and his minor son had called her a few months ago for recording a dance and song video.
The minor was allegedly taken to various places for making the video. The minor's family did not object as Mandal was their neighbour. However, later they came to know that the father-son duo had secretly clicked some objectionable photos and videos of the minor girl in the name of making reels.
It is alleged that Arvind first raped the minor in an empty house. When the girl complained to Arvind's son, he said, "These things happen when you make dance and song content". It is alleged that in the meantime, the minor put sindoor on the minor's sinthi (fingernails) on the pretext of masrying her. After that, he also raped the girl. It is alleged that the accused also threatened to make the victim's pictures and videos viral on social media if she told anyone.
The victim's family lawyer, Kalidas Mandal, said, "The incident took place on October 7. Arvind's son also raped her by putting sindoor on her on the pretext of marriage. When the victim did not return home even after nightfall, the victim's family members went to Arvind's house and saw that the minor girl had vermilion on her clothes. She was crying out of fear. When the accused's family tried to bring the girl back home, the accused abused her".
A complaint was then filed with Haroa police station based on which police arrested Arvind and his son from their house on Sunday morning. The victim's family has demanded strict punishment for both the accused.
Basirhat Superintendent of Police Hossain Mehedi Rahman said, "A total of four people have been charged under POCSO Act. Two persons have been arrested. The remaining two are absconding. All efforts are being made to nab them. The victim has already undergone a medical examination. The two arrested people were presented before the Basirhat Subdistrict Court on Sunday afternoon. The investigation is ongoing."
