YouTuber, Son Arrested For Raping Minor Girl In West Bengal's North 24 Parganas

Haroa (North 24 Parganas): A YouTuber and his son were arrested for allegedly raping the minor daughter of a police personnel at Haroa in 24 Parganas.

According to police, the accused YouTuber Arvind Mandal and his son recorded objectionable videos of the victim and blackmailed her. They then allegedly raped her. Arvind's wife and another person are also accused and a manhunt has been launched to nab them.

The father of the 15-year-old minor girl is a Kolkata Police personnel. The YouTuber and his minor son had called her a few months ago for recording a dance and song video.

The minor was allegedly taken to various places for making the video. The minor's family did not object as Mandal was their neighbour. However, later they came to know that the father-son duo had secretly clicked some objectionable photos and videos of the minor girl in the name of making reels.