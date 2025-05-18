YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra Visited Puri Jagannath Temple, Sea Beach in 2024

Bhubaneswar: YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, who has been arrested by Hisar Police on charges of spying for Pakistan, visited world famous Jagannath Temple in Puri in November 2024.

In social media profiles, Jyoti is seen clicking photographs in front of Jagannath Temple and in the Puri's sea beach. She has also uploaded videos of her visiting various other tourist places in the temple town. Soon after the photographs went viral, Odisha residents began expressing concern over vital installations like Jagannath Temple and other popular tourist hotspots such as Puri sea beach becoming possible targets of attacks by terrorists.

When asked, Puri DSP Prashant Kumar Sahu said, "We do not have any information that Jyoti Malhotra has Visited Puri. Let investigation reveal the truth."

Jyoti Malhotra at the Puri beach. (ETV Bharat)

According to them, the YouTuber might have shared secret information about the city to Pakistani handlers. Investigations revealed that Jyoti was allegedly in contact with an official of the Pakistani High Commission named Danish, who allegedly helped her go to Pakistan. The YouTuber, who runs a travel channel, was accused of sharing sensitive information with Pakistan.

According to the FIR copy, Jyoti Malhotra stated during the interrogation that she runs a YouTube channel called "Travel with Jo." In 2023, she went to the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi to get a visa for travelling to Pakistan, where she met Ahsan-ur-Rahim, alias Danish. She had taken Ahsan-ur-Rahim alias Danish's mobile number. Then she started talking to Ahsan. After this, she travelled to Pakistan twice, where she met Ahsan's acquaintance Ali Ahwan on the advice of Ahsan-ur-Rahim. Ali Ahwan had arranged for her stay and travel.