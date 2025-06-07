YouTuber Jasbir Singh On Two-day Remand, Police Also Questioned His Female Friend

Chandigarh: YouTuber Jasbir Singh alias Jaan Mahal, a resident of Rupnagar, who was arrested by the Punjab Police on Friday on charges of espionage, has been sent on a two-day police remand by a Mohali court. Arrested on Friday after his earlier three-day remand ended, he was produced in court by the State Special Operations Cell on Saturday, prior to being sent on the second remand. His YouTube channel has over 11 lakh subscribers.

It has also come to light that a woman friend of his, a resident of Jalandhar, has been questioned by the police.

Alleged Links To Terrorist Organizations

According to ANI, the police said "Jasbir Singh, who runs a YouTube channel called "Jaan Mahal", has been found to be linked to Pakistani Intelligence Operator (PIO) Shakir alias Jatt Randhawa, who is part of a terror-backed espionage network. He also maintained close contact with Haryana-based YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra (arrested on espionage charges) and Ehsan-ur-Rahim alias Danish, a Pakistani national and an officer expelled from the Pakistani High Commission."



Action Taken Under Pressure From The Haryana Government

Speaking to the media, Jasbir Singh's lawyer claimed his client's innocence, saying "Jasbir Singh has been framed under a conspiracy. The governments are behind this and the Punjab Police has arrested him under pressure from the Haryana Police. Earlier, when YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra was arrested, Jasbir Singh had also received a notice from Haryana Police and he was continuously cooperating with the police, but the Punjab Police arrested him stating that if they didn't arrest him, Haryana Police would and it would be a matter of disgrace for Punjab Police." He also said that rumours are being spread about Jasbir Singh, linking him to Pakistani phone calls and visits to Pakistan along with a female friend.

Investigation has revealed that Jasbir had earlier attended the Pakistan National Day event in Delhi at the invitation of Danish, where he met Pakistani army officials and bloggers. According to investigations, his digital devices had several Pakistani numbers, and further forensic examination is ongoing.

Singh had visited Pakistan thrice (in 2020, 2021, and 2024) and allegedly has links with Pakistani operatives, with the police suspecting his involvement in espionage. However, his lawyer and people from his village are denying the allegations, calling it a 'big conspiracy' to frame him. The police have also seized allegedly suspicious materials from him.