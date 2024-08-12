YouTuber In Telangana Booked For Making Video Featuring 'Peacock Curry' Recipe

Hyderabad: A case has been registered against a YouTuber for allegedly uploading a video on "peacock curry recipe" on his channel, in Rajanna Sircilla district. The YouTuber, apparently to garner more views for his channel resorted to the act, a forest official said based on preliminary investigation.

Upon receiving information that a man posted a video on his channel on how to cook peacock curry, a team of forest officials reached Tangallapalli village and recovered chicken curry from the man's house. However, the curry sample has been sent to a lab for forensic analysis and investigation was on. A case was registered against the man on Sunday.

After animal rights activists raised the issue the video was also taken down. The Indian peacock, Pavo cristatus, is the National Bird of India since 1963 and enjoys protected status under Schedule I of The Indian Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. The killing of a peacock is strictly prohibited and as per section 51(1-A) attracts imprisonment which may extend to seven years and also a fine which shall not be less than ten thousand rupees.