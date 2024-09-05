ETV Bharat / state

YouTuber Elvish Yadav Arrives At ED Office In Lucknow For Questioning In Snake Venom Case

The ED has summoned YouTuber Elvish Yadav and asked him to appear at its zonal office in Lucknow today. Earlier, he was questioned by ED twice in July.

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): YouTuber Elvish Yadav on Thursday reached the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) zonal office in Lucknow in connection with a money laundering case linked to suspected use of snake venom in rave parties allegedly hosted by him. The ED has started questioning Elvish.

Elvish had been asked to appear at the Lucknow office earlier but he had expressed his inability to come and requested the agency to provide him three more days. Following which, he was called on September 5. He had been questioned twice in July. The ED officials are trying to find out from where Elvish used to get snakes to extract venom and the persons who are associated with this network.

The ED had registered a case against Elvish under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in Lucknow following an FIR filed by Noida Police. It was revealed that snake venom was supplied to big hotels, farm houses and rave parties of NCR. However, Elvish denied all allegations that were levelled against him.

On March 17, Elvish was arrested by the police but was later released on bail. Gaurav Gupta of former BJP MP Maneka Gandhi's People for Animals NGO had filed a complaint in Sector 49 of Noida against Elvish. Based on which, a case was registered against him and five others under several sections of the Wildlife Protection Act.

Later, all were arrested by the police. It was alleged that Elvish incorporated endangered species of snakes in music videos and supplied snake venom at rave parties.

