YouTuber Dilraj Aka 'Mr Indian Hacker' Receives Death Threat In Name Of Lawrence Bishnoi, Rs 80 Lakh Bitcoin Ransom Demanded

Ajmer: Popular YouTuber Dilraj Singh, who goes by the name 'Mr Indian Hacker', has reportedly received a threatening email allegedly sent in the name of notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi demanding a ransom Rs 80 lakh in bitcoins.

The sender also threatened the Youtuber of dire consequences if he reported anything to police. However, Singh chose to immediately knock the doors of Adarsh Nagar police station and lodge a complaint in this regard.

Chhotelal, in-charge of Adarsh Nagar police station, informed that a case has been registered on the basis of the complaint. "Cyber team is carrying out an investigation. The email claims that Dilraj Singh was under surveillance for the last one month. The sender has threatened to cause harm to him and his family. Cyber experts are currently analysing the email's origin and verifying whether it actually came from Lawrence Bishnoi gang or is the work of a cyber fraudster," the official said.

Who Is Dilraj Singh?

Ajmer-based Dilraj Singh is widely known among youth for his YouTube channel 'Mr Indian Hacker', where he creates content mostly based on science experiments and technology. He has millions of followers and a dedicated production team. He is also very active on other social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook.

Not The First Threat In Rajasthan

Notably, this is not the first instance that a threat has been issued in the name of Lawrence Bishnoi in Rajasthan. Similar extortion attempts have been earlier reported in Bharatpur, Jodhpur, Bikaner and even in the state capital. However, during the course of investigation, many of these threats were found to be fake, often traced to cybercriminals using the gangster's name to spread fear and demand ransom money.

In Bharatpur, a jeweller's son reportedly received a threat call demanding Rs 20 lakh.

In Jaipur, a businessman was threatened with Rs five crore ransom over an international call.

In Jodhpur and Bikaner also, threat emails were sent using the gangster's name.

Meanwhile, Ajmer Police has assured to provide security to Dilraj Singh, adding that this particular case is being investigated on priority. "The cyber cell is actively working to trace the sender's location, IP address and digital footprint. However, no direct link to Lawrence Bishnoi or his gang will be confirmed unless solid evidence emerges," the senior official said.

Who Is Lawrence Bishnoi?

Lawrence Bishnoi is a notorious gangster facing multiple charges of murder, extortion and possession of illegal weapons across many states including Rajasthan. While he is currently lodged in jail, his gang has often been linked to several extortion threats, making such warnings via email more alarming.