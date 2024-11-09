UP Duo Prints Fake Rs 500 Notes On Stamp Paper After Watching YouTube; Arrested

Sonbhadra: Two men were arrested for printing fake Rs 500 notes using stamp papers after watching a YouTube tutorial in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra district.

The accused were caught with fake currency worth Rs 10,000 and 27 stamp papers, police said on Friday. The duo, identified as Pramod Mishra, a resident of Churuk Bazaar in Robertsganj, and Satish Rai from Chunar, Mirzapur were apprehended from Rajgarh Bazaar under the Kon Police station area limits on Thursday night, based on a tip-off from an informer.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police Kalu Singh, the accused have been printing fake Rs 500 notes using a method they learned from YouTube. The counterfeit currency was printed on Rs 10 stamp paper, which closely resembled real currency paper.

The duo used a scanner and printer to replicate the design of genuine Rs 500 notes on the stamp paper, making the fake notes difficult to detect.

"The police recovered fake currency worth Rs 10,000 from the suspects, along with 27 stamp papers intended for further counterfeit production. Till now, the duo has printed fake currency worth Rs 30,000," Singh said. Authorities are now investigating the source of the stamps and are questioning the accused to uncover other members of the gang.

In addition to the fake currency and stamp papers, police also seized an Alto car from the suspects, believed to be used in transporting the counterfeit currency.