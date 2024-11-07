Trio Booked For Threatening To Kill Uttarakhand Energy Secretary

Dehradun: A case was registered with the Kotwali Police Station in Dehradun on Wednesday night against three youths after they allegedly misbehaved and gave death threats to Uttarakhand Energy Secretary Meenakshi Sundaram.

According to the complaint letter authored by IAS Sundaram's Private Secretary Kapil Kumar, Bobby Panwar, president of the Unemployed Association, and his two other companions misbehaved with the Secretary and his staff while threatening to kill the government official.

Meenakshi Sundaram informed ETV Bharat that Bobby sought a tender from the Energy Department for a friend." For this, he pressured me. When I refused to agree, Bobby took out his shoe and started threatening to kill me. Who is Bobby and how did he enter the secretariat?" he added.

Following the incident, he filed a complaint with Senior Superintendent of Police Dehradun. A case has been registered against the three youths under Sections 115(2), 352, 351(3), 121(1), 132, and 221 for misbehaving, abusing, threatening to kill, and obstructing official work.

Uttarakhand DGP Abhinav Kumar said that police will take strict action against Bobby Panwar and his two associates for allegedly misbehaving, abusing, assaulting and making death threats to IAS Sundaram, Secretary Housing in Uttarakhand government, at his office in the state secretariat.

AP Anshuman, Uttarakhand Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) for Law and Order, said that Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) has been directed to take legal action in the case of Panwar and his two companions issuing a death threat against IAS Sundaram. (With Agency inputs)