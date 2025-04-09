Two Youths Held After Viral Video Shows Them Assaulting Girls In Uttarakhand

Dehradun: After a video that purportedly showed four youths assaulting girls went viral on social media, Uttarakhand Police arrested two suspects from Bageshwar district.

In the video, the youths were seen hurling insults at the girls and pulling their hair. The youths then physically assaulted the girls after locking them in a room. The girls were seen pleading with folded hands as the accused kept beating them up.

As soon as the video went viral, the Uttarakhand State Commission for Women took cognizance, prompting police action. Upon investigation, police found that the video was from Bageshwar district and a search was launched for the accused.

In view of the seriousness of the case, the commission has directed the police to remove the video from social media so that it is not misused in any manner in future and victims and their families do not face any kind of problem.

Police said a case has been registered and two accused have been nabbed while search is on for the remaining two. The motive behind making the video viral is also being probed, they added.

"It is highly condemnable that such an incident has come to light in Uttarakhand. Any kind of crime against women and girls cannot be tolerated. The video shows that the girls were brutally beaten up. I have spoken to Superintendent of Police Chandrashekhar and he has assured to take a concrete action," Kusum Kandwal, president, Uttarakhand State Commission for Women said.

Meanwhile, the family members of the victims also lodged a complaint following which, Bageshwar Police registered a case under the POCSO Act.