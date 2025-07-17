ETV Bharat / state

4 Youths Going For 'Darshan' Die In Road Accident In Ajmer, 1 Critically Injured

Ajmer: Four persons were killed and one was seriously injured in a road accident in Rajasthan's Ajmer district on Thursday, police said.

The incident occurred when the youths were travelling from Chausla village in Nawan Assembly constituency of Rajasthan's Nagaur district to visit Sanwaliya Seth Temple in Chhitorgarh and Jodhpuriya Dev Dham in Tonk.

According to preliminary investigation, the accident happened between 3 to 4 am near Lamana village under the Mangaliyawas police station area of Ajmer. The car carrying five persons had reached near Lamana village, when it lost control, veered off the road and crossed the divider, colliding with another vehicle. The collision was so severe that the car was badly damaged, police said.

Soon a team from Mangaliyawas police station reached the spot and took the injured to the hospital, where doctors declared four youths brought dead.