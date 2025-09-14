ETV Bharat / state

Youth With ID Cards Issued By Pakistan And Nepal Detained In Bihar's Madhubani

Following an Intelligence Bureau input, personnel from the Laukha police station, in collaboration with police of other states, detained Jalal Ahmed Lari of UP's Kanpur.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 14, 2025 at 12:28 PM IST

Madhubani: A youth suspected of being from Pakistan was detained by the Laukha police in the Madhubani district of Bihar. Identity cards issued by the Pakistani and Nepalese authorities have been seized from his possession, police said.

According to police, following an Intelligence Bureau input, personnel from the Laukha police station, in collaboration with police of other states, detained Jalal Ahmed Lari (55), said to be a native of Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

Police sources said Lari used to run a now-closed leather factory in Kanpur earlier. As his family has some lands in both Laukha and Nepal, he used to cross the international border to visit the Himalayan nation frequently. He came under the police radar after being involved in some suspicious activities. During the search, police recovered identity cards issued by the Nepal and Pakistan governments, apart from the Indian authorities. Currently, the authenticity of the seized documents and where they were used is being verified. His connection to suspicious activities is also being investigated.

Fulparas DSP Amit Kumar said, "Jalal Ahmed Lari is being questioned to find out how and why he possessed foreign identity cards. He is said to be a native of Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh. Detailed information on the case will be shared after the interrogation is over. Currently, the documents are being verified, and his activities are being investigated. The administration has sounded a high alert after the detention."

