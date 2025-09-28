ETV Bharat / state

Youth With Fake Army ID Card, Suspicious Pakistani Materials Held At Patna Airport

Patna: A youth was arrested at the Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport in Bihar's Patna with a fake Armed Forces identity card and several suspicious Pakistani materials.

According to an official of Patna Airport Police Station, the youth, identified as Shivam Sharma alias Shivam Kumar, is a resident of Vaishali and a fake Army identity card issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs was found in his possession. A thorough search led to the recovery of various other incriminating items from him.

The list of seizures includes a military bag, a black bottle, a small medical pouch, two mobile phones, a fake Indian Armed Forces ID card, fake ID cards in the name of several organisations, photographs of IED components and of individuals holding Pakistani flags and a motorcycle.

The other item which shocked the police was fake identity cards bearing the name "Indian Mujahideen Jammu and Kashmir". Police said photographs of individuals holding Pakistani flags were found on the recovered mobile phone, further deepening their suspicion. Based on these incriminating materials, a case has been registered, and a thorough investigation has been launched into the activities of the accused.