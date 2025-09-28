Youth With Fake Army ID Card, Suspicious Pakistani Materials Held At Patna Airport
Police said the accused, identified as Shivam Sharma alias Shivam Kumar, is a resident of Vaishali and was caught while wandering on the airport premises.
Patna: A youth was arrested at the Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport in Bihar's Patna with a fake Armed Forces identity card and several suspicious Pakistani materials.
According to an official of Patna Airport Police Station, the youth, identified as Shivam Sharma alias Shivam Kumar, is a resident of Vaishali and a fake Army identity card issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs was found in his possession. A thorough search led to the recovery of various other incriminating items from him.
The list of seizures includes a military bag, a black bottle, a small medical pouch, two mobile phones, a fake Indian Armed Forces ID card, fake ID cards in the name of several organisations, photographs of IED components and of individuals holding Pakistani flags and a motorcycle.
The other item which shocked the police was fake identity cards bearing the name "Indian Mujahideen Jammu and Kashmir". Police said photographs of individuals holding Pakistani flags were found on the recovered mobile phone, further deepening their suspicion. Based on these incriminating materials, a case has been registered, and a thorough investigation has been launched into the activities of the accused.
"Police have registered an FIR (number 229/25) at the Airport Police Station against the accused, Shivam Sharma, alias Shivam Kumar and further action is being taken. The accused has been remanded to judicial custody, and the case is being thoroughly probed," Patna City (central) SP Diksha said.
Police sources said the preliminary investigation has yielded several important clues, and they are trying to unveil the motive behind the accused's entry into the airport premises and the networks he is associated with.
A special operation was launched late Friday night as part of the ongoing police crackdown against crime and anti-social elements in Patna. The operation was conducted in various areas of the city under the leadership of Diksha on the instructions of the Inspector General of Police, Patna (Central Zone), in which station house officers (SHOs) conducted raids in their respective areas in the presence of sub-divisional police officers (SDPOs).
