Youth, Who Molested A Girl In UP's Azamgarh, Kills Victim's Uncle

Azamgarh: A dispute broke out over molestation on Thursday late evening at a village under Jeyanpur Police Station area. However, villagers pacified both parties through counselling. But after some time, the accused youth entered the victim's house with others and assaulted her family members. In the incident, the girl's uncle, who was seriously injured, died on the spot while three others sustained injuries.

According to the police, a youth entered the house and molested the girl, and when the girl raised an alarm, her family came to her rescue, resulting in a verbal altercation between the youth and the girl's family members. Upon learning of the incident, villagers gathered at the scene and intervened, attempting to pacify both parties through counselling. However, the youth, Vijay, was dissatisfied with the resolution.

In a fit of rage, on Thursday night, he entered the victim's house with his father and some friends and bashed up the entire family. In the incident, the girl's uncle died on the spot, while other family members were injured. On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem. The injured have been admitted to the district hospital.

Speaking about the incident, Superintendent of Police Rural Chirag Jain said a case was registered against the accused based on a complaint lodged by the victim's family.