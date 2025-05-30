ETV Bharat / state

Youth Trampled To Death By Elephant In Korba, Forest Department Issues Alert

: A young man was killed by an elephant in Baniya village, Korba. ( ETV Bharat )

Korba: Korba, the energy capital of Chhattisgarh, is surrounded by forest areas. Because of this, wild animals often enter nearby villages, with elephants posing the biggest threat. On Thursday night, a young man lost his life in an elephant attack in Baniya village, under the Pasan range of the Katghora forest division.

The victim, Teejaram, a resident of Murali village, came face-to-face with a lone elephant. Shocked by the sudden encounter, he couldn't escape. The elephant caught him and trampled him to death.

Forest Department Takes Action

As soon as the incident was reported, forest officials and staff rushed to the scene. Outpost in-charge Suresh Jogi reached the spot and completed the legal formalities, including the Panchnama of the body.

According to initial information, the elephant involved is a lone one, separated from its herd. Santosh Mahant, a local villager, said the elephant stayed near the area for a long time, creating panic among the villagers.

“Elephants are often seen around the forests in the Pasan area. Villagers are living in fear and have informed the forest department and police right away,” said Santosh Mahant.

Elephants Wreaking Havoc in Other Areas Too