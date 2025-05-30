Youth Trampled To Death By Elephant In Korba, Forest Department Issues Alert

Korba: Korba, the energy capital of Chhattisgarh, is surrounded by forest areas. Because of this, wild animals often enter nearby villages, with elephants posing the biggest threat. On Thursday night, a young man lost his life in an elephant attack in Baniya village, under the Pasan range of the Katghora forest division.
The victim, Teejaram, a resident of Murali village, came face-to-face with a lone elephant. Shocked by the sudden encounter, he couldn't escape. The elephant caught him and trampled him to death.
Forest Department Takes Action
As soon as the incident was reported, forest officials and staff rushed to the scene. Outpost in-charge Suresh Jogi reached the spot and completed the legal formalities, including the Panchnama of the body.
According to initial information, the elephant involved is a lone one, separated from its herd. Santosh Mahant, a local villager, said the elephant stayed near the area for a long time, creating panic among the villagers.
“Elephants are often seen around the forests in the Pasan area. Villagers are living in fear and have informed the forest department and police right away,” said Santosh Mahant.
Elephants Wreaking Havoc in Other Areas Too
Apart from the Pasan range, elephants are also destroying the Chhindkona village of the Pasrakhet range. In another incident, a group of 8 elephants entered Chachia circle of the Kudmura range last night, while 5 elephants moved from Kerakachhar to Madanpur circle of Pasrakhet.
These elephants entered the fields of two farmers and destroyed ripe Rabi paddy crops, causing significant financial loss. A group of 13 elephants has been roaming the region for a long time and was earlier seen in the Balko and Lemru ranges.
Villagers Advised to Stay Alert
The elephant herd keeps moving between Korba, Kudmura, and Pasrakhet ranges, even entering nearby villages. Due to the continuous movement of elephants, fear has spread among locals.
The forest department has issued an advisory, asking villagers to avoid forest areas unless necessary. Public announcements are being made, and forest staff are actively working in the field to alert and guide the villagers.
