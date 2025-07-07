ETV Bharat / state

Youth Thrashed For 'Sending' Obscene Message To Girl Near Bengaluru, Eight Held

A young man was kidnapped and assaulted by a group of people for allegedly sending an obscene message to a girl in Bengaluru.

Representational Image (IANS)
By PTI

Published : July 7, 2025 at 11:56 AM IST

Bengaluru: A college student was allegedly kidnapped, stripped, and brutally assaulted on the outskirts of Bengaluru, following which eight people were arrested, police said on Monday. According to police, the incident took place on June 30 in Soladevanahalli, a locality in the Nelamangala taluk near Bengaluru.

The victim, Kushal, had allegedly sent an obscene message to a girl, who informed her friends. On June 30, the accused kidnapped him in a car and took him to a secluded spot, where Kushal was allegedly stripped and assaulted.

They also threatened to kill him in a manner similar to Renukaswamy’s murder, referring to the recent high-profile case involving Kannada actor Darshan and his associates. They also filmed the assault, which has now gone viral on social media.

In the video, the accused were heard saying that he (victim) is Renukaswamy and they are accused number one, two and three. The Soladevanahalli police registered a case and arrested all eight accused involved in the assault. "We have arrested all the eight accused on charges of robbery and kidnapping," a police officer told PTI.

