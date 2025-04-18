ETV Bharat / state

Youth Taken Into Police Custody For Making Reels While Sitting On Chair In Middle Of The Road

Prashanth, a driver, was caught making a reel while sipping tea on a chair placed in the middle of SJ Park road.

ss
Prashanth, a driver, seen making a reel while sipping tea on a chair placed in the middle of SJ Park road in Bengaluru. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 18, 2025 at 11:50 PM IST

1 Min Read

Bengaluru: In a bizarre case of social media obsession, a young man was taken into custody by the SJ Park Police for making an Instagram reel while sitting on a chair in the middle of a busy road.

The man, identified as Prashanth, is a driver by profession and has recently developed a keen interest in creating reels. In his latest stunt, he placed a chair right in the middle of the road at SJ Park, sat down, and casually sipped tea while being filmed all for social media likes and views.

The video, which quickly began circulating online, caught the attention of the social media monitoring wing of the KR Market Police Station. They immediately alerted the SJ Park Police, who registered a non-cognizable report (NCR) against Prashanth and took him into custody.

The reel was reportedly shot on April 12. While no major traffic disruption or accident occurred, police have warned against such dangerous behaviour in the name of online fame.

Read more: Maharashtra Woman Lawyer 'Thrashed Over Noise Pollution Complaint', CM Fadnavis Now In Firing Line Of Oppn

Bengaluru: In a bizarre case of social media obsession, a young man was taken into custody by the SJ Park Police for making an Instagram reel while sitting on a chair in the middle of a busy road.

The man, identified as Prashanth, is a driver by profession and has recently developed a keen interest in creating reels. In his latest stunt, he placed a chair right in the middle of the road at SJ Park, sat down, and casually sipped tea while being filmed all for social media likes and views.

The video, which quickly began circulating online, caught the attention of the social media monitoring wing of the KR Market Police Station. They immediately alerted the SJ Park Police, who registered a non-cognizable report (NCR) against Prashanth and took him into custody.

The reel was reportedly shot on April 12. While no major traffic disruption or accident occurred, police have warned against such dangerous behaviour in the name of online fame.

Read more: Maharashtra Woman Lawyer 'Thrashed Over Noise Pollution Complaint', CM Fadnavis Now In Firing Line Of Oppn

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

YOUTH TAKEN INTO POLICE CUSTODYMAKING REELSSITTING IN MIDDLE OF ROADMAKING REELS WHILE SITTING ON ROAD

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

In Love With Urdu, Barabanki Man Retells The Ramayana Through 7,000 Couplets In 500 Pages

Artificial Intelligence Proving To Be A Boon For Sugarcane Farmers In Maharashtra

Assassin's Creed Shadows Review: A Gorgeous World, A Familiar Tale

Kashmiri Carpet Weaving In Photos: How Trump Tariffs Threaten This Centuries-Old Industry

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.