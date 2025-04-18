ETV Bharat / state

Youth Taken Into Police Custody For Making Reels While Sitting On Chair In Middle Of The Road

Prashanth, a driver, seen making a reel while sipping tea on a chair placed in the middle of SJ Park road in Bengaluru. ( ETV Bharat )

Bengaluru: In a bizarre case of social media obsession, a young man was taken into custody by the SJ Park Police for making an Instagram reel while sitting on a chair in the middle of a busy road.

The man, identified as Prashanth, is a driver by profession and has recently developed a keen interest in creating reels. In his latest stunt, he placed a chair right in the middle of the road at SJ Park, sat down, and casually sipped tea while being filmed all for social media likes and views.

The video, which quickly began circulating online, caught the attention of the social media monitoring wing of the KR Market Police Station. They immediately alerted the SJ Park Police, who registered a non-cognizable report (NCR) against Prashanth and took him into custody.