Youth Strangles Mentally Ill Mother To Death In Rajkot, Apologises On Social Media

Rajkot (Gujarat): Upset over his mother's mental illness, a youth allegedly strangled her to death in Gujarat's Rajkot district and then posted an apology on social media, police said on Saturday. The youth has been arrested while the woman's body has been sent for post-mortem, they added.

According to ACP Paschim Radhika Bharai, a 46-year-old woman, who resided in municipal quarters near Bhagatsingh Garden on University Road in Rajkot was killed by her son. After strangling his mother to death, the youth called up his friend and informed him about the murder. The friend informed the police control room, Bharai said.

After the act, the youth took to social media to apologise. In his post, he wrote that he has killed his mother and is sorry. He prayed for the soul of her deceased mother and said that he will miss her.

Soon the university police team reached the spot and dialed 108 for medical assistance but the woman was declared dead by the doctor. After which, the body was sent for post-mortem. Meanwhile, the youth was taken into custody and he has confessed that he killed his mother. The youth works at a factory.