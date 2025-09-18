ETV Bharat / state

Youth Stabs Friend To Death Over Rs 50 In Gujarat's Surat

Surat: In a shocking incident, a youth stabbed his friend to death for just Rs 50 during a birthday celebration at Pandesara area of Surat.

Police said, Bhagat Singh (28), a resident of Lakshminagar in Pandesara, had joined his friend Bittu Kashinath Singh's birthday celebrations. The friends had planned to go to a hotel in Althan for the party. As they gathered near Tirupati Plaza in Pandesara, another friend, Anil Rajbhar, demanded Rs 50 from Bittu towards party expenses. However, was infuriated and stared arguing with Anil.

DCP Nidhi Thakur said as the dispute escalated, Bhagat intervened and tried to pacify the matter. But Bittu and another friend Chandan Karunashankar Dubey became agitated. During the scuffle that ensued, Bittu attacked Bhagat with a knife and killed him. Anil sustained critical injuries in the attack.