Youth Stabbed To Death By Two Minors Over Rasgulla Dispute At Wedding Ceremony In Chhattisgarh

Durg: Get over the 'Rasogolla-Rasagola' GI tag war between Odisha and West Bengal. A petty dispute over the sweet took a bloody turn at a wedding ceremony in Chhattisgarh's Durg where a youth was allegedly stabbed to death by two minors.

The shocking incident unfolded at village Jevara on Tuesday evening. ASP Abhishek Jha said that a quarrel erupted between the victim and the two minors over the serving of food items at the wedding ceremony. While the matter was calmed down, the victim and the minors engaged into a quarrel outside the wedding venue during the night which escalated as the minors stabbed the victim with a knife leaving him in a pool of blood, ASP Jha. The victim was taken to the hospital where he succumbed during treatment, added the ASP.

It is learnt that the accused minors later surrendered at the Jewara Sirsa Police Station and were taken into custody.

According to the locals, the quarrel erupted after the victim objected to not being served a second 'rasgulla' by the two minors at the wedding feast. The matter was somehow pacified by the guests, however, the matter escalated again once the guests left the wedding venue. The matter turned ugly as the two minors stabbed the victim with a knife which led to his death.

The incident has caused a wave of shock and grief in the area.