ETV Bharat / state

Youth Stabbed To Death By Two Minors Over Rasgulla Dispute At Wedding Ceremony In Chhattisgarh

The victim was stabbed by the two minors after he reportedly objected to not being served an additional rasgulla at the wedding feast.

Rasgulla dispute leads to murder at wedding ceremony in Chhattisgarh. The incident unfolded at village Jevara in Durg district
Rasgulla dispute leads to murder at wedding ceremony in Chhattisgarh (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Durg: Get over the 'Rasogolla-Rasagola' GI tag war between Odisha and West Bengal. A petty dispute over the sweet took a bloody turn at a wedding ceremony in Chhattisgarh's Durg where a youth was allegedly stabbed to death by two minors.

The shocking incident unfolded at village Jevara on Tuesday evening. ASP Abhishek Jha said that a quarrel erupted between the victim and the two minors over the serving of food items at the wedding ceremony. While the matter was calmed down, the victim and the minors engaged into a quarrel outside the wedding venue during the night which escalated as the minors stabbed the victim with a knife leaving him in a pool of blood, ASP Jha. The victim was taken to the hospital where he succumbed during treatment, added the ASP.

It is learnt that the accused minors later surrendered at the Jewara Sirsa Police Station and were taken into custody.

According to the locals, the quarrel erupted after the victim objected to not being served a second 'rasgulla' by the two minors at the wedding feast. The matter was somehow pacified by the guests, however, the matter escalated again once the guests left the wedding venue. The matter turned ugly as the two minors stabbed the victim with a knife which led to his death.

The incident has caused a wave of shock and grief in the area.

Read more:

  1. Man Kills Wife Following Argument In Rajasthan, Accused On Run
  2. Minor Girl Attending Village Wedding Kidnapped & Raped In Varanasi

Durg: Get over the 'Rasogolla-Rasagola' GI tag war between Odisha and West Bengal. A petty dispute over the sweet took a bloody turn at a wedding ceremony in Chhattisgarh's Durg where a youth was allegedly stabbed to death by two minors.

The shocking incident unfolded at village Jevara on Tuesday evening. ASP Abhishek Jha said that a quarrel erupted between the victim and the two minors over the serving of food items at the wedding ceremony. While the matter was calmed down, the victim and the minors engaged into a quarrel outside the wedding venue during the night which escalated as the minors stabbed the victim with a knife leaving him in a pool of blood, ASP Jha. The victim was taken to the hospital where he succumbed during treatment, added the ASP.

It is learnt that the accused minors later surrendered at the Jewara Sirsa Police Station and were taken into custody.

According to the locals, the quarrel erupted after the victim objected to not being served a second 'rasgulla' by the two minors at the wedding feast. The matter was somehow pacified by the guests, however, the matter escalated again once the guests left the wedding venue. The matter turned ugly as the two minors stabbed the victim with a knife which led to his death.

The incident has caused a wave of shock and grief in the area.

Read more:

  1. Man Kills Wife Following Argument In Rajasthan, Accused On Run
  2. Minor Girl Attending Village Wedding Kidnapped & Raped In Varanasi

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DISPUTE OF RASGULLAMURDER OVER RASGULLARASGULLA DISPUTEMAN KILLED OVER RASGULLACHHATTISGARH RASGULL MURDER

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Ganesh Acharya Interview: 'Sreeleela Is Kamaal Dancer, Allu Arjun's Style and Swag Add a Lot to Song'

Haryana Cop Turns 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', Reunites Missing Girl with Her Family after 11 Years

'Samjhauta Wale Hanuman Ji': Lord Hanuman Temple Within Madhya Pradesh Police Station Premises Plays The Mediator To Resolve Long Pending Disputes

Street Dogs Most Vulnerable To Pollution-Related Maladies In Winter, Says Expert

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.