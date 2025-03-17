ETV Bharat / state

Youth Stabbed To Death By Friend After Both Played Holi In Jharkhand

Police official Ajay Singh said Omprakash Dhruv murdered Lochan Nishad, a resident of Gobara Nayapara, over enmity.

Youth Stabbed To Death By Friend After Both Played Holi In Jharkhand
Representational image. (ETV Bharat)
Mar 17, 2025

Dhamtari: A gruesome murder on Friday on the banks of Mahanadi sent shockwaves across Jharkahnd's Dhamtari. A youth killed his friend unleashing all the brutality after playing Holi on the day of the festival of colours.

Karelibari police said that the accused Omprakash Dhruv murdered Lochan Nishad, a resident of Gobara Nayapara, over enmity. On March 14, on the day of Holi, Nishad was cooking food with his friends on the banks of Mahanadi. During that time, Omprakash also reached there and had food with Nishad and others. When Lochan's friends went to wash their utensils, the accused stabbed Lochan several times in the chest with a sharp weapon. Omprakash was taken into custody.

"During interrogation, he confessed his crime. The accused said he murdered Nishad due to an old rivalry. The police produced the accused in the court. The court has sent him to jail. The knife used in the incident has been recovered," Ajay Singh, a police official of Karelibari Police Station in Dhamtari, said.

